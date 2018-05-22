New scratch-and-sniff stamps are headed for your mail box

Next month, the U.S. Postal Service will roll out its Frozen Treats Forever stamps. (Source: U.S. Postal Service)

(RNN) – Who knew the mail could smell so sweet? Scratch-and-sniff stamps are coming to the post office.

On June 20, the U.S. Postal Service will roll out its Frozen Treats Forever stamps, adding "the sweet scent of summer" to the mail.

"The stamps feature illustrations of frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick," the Post Service said. "The tasty, sweet confections come in a variety of shapes and flavors."

The best thing is, unlike their real-life popsicle cousins, the new stamps won’t melt on a hot summer day.

