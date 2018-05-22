Active shooting situation reported in Panama City, FL

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex. (Source: Eryn Dion/Panama City News Herald/CNN)

(RNN) - Police responded to an active shooter situation in Panama City, FL, on Tuesday.

Local media reported at least one injury.

Local authorities confirmed an "ongoing incident."

The Walton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, about 30 miles away, is connected to the active shooter situation in Panama City.

CONFIRMED: Suspicious death on White Heron Drive in Santa Rosa Beach is connected to incident being worked by @BayCountySO. #breaking #happeningnow — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex, according to a Bay County Sheriff spokeswoman who spoke to CNN.

The Panama City News Herald reported that that the suspect was believed to still be in an apartment, citing a city official, in a situation it described as "barricaded."

WJHG reported witnesses heard multiple shots fired.

At least one grocery store and two nearby schools are being locked down as a precaution.

The paper captured video of SWAT arriving at the scene.

Another SWAT vehicle, this one an amphibious one that we think the Panama City Beach Police Department acquired years ago as military surplus, has arrived. pic.twitter.com/tXGeXr6hUO — The News Herald (@The_News_Herald) May 22, 2018

Panama City is a city on St. Andrews Bay in the northwest Florida. It has a population of 36,000 according to a 2010 census.

At least one school was on lockdown during the active shooter situation.

