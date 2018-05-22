Gunman dead after standoff in Panama City, FL; man was connected to homicide

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Robert Holroyd. (Source: Facebook)

(RNN) - A gunman who fired on police and held law enforcement in an hourslong standoff in a Panama City, FL, apartment complex on Tuesday died, according to authorities.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 49-year-old Kevin Robert Holroyd on their Facebook page. He was wanted in the death of a man in a neighboring county.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the connection, saying the victim was 30-year-old Clinton Street. In a separate Facebook post they said his family in Birmingham, AL, had been notified.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call reporting the smell of gas at the Briarwood Apartments complex. When they arrived, Holroyd opened fire on them.

He fired from a second-floor apartment, pinning the officers behind their vehicle.

A woman who exited an apartment at the complex during the volley was injured after being "grazed by a bullet."

A coordinated law enforcement response followed.

"They knew they were coming into a situation where their life was at risk and they came anyway," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Authorities said the apartment had been doused in gasoline. They discovered the deceased suspect after sending a robot into the apartment.

“This is what dedication looks like.” @BayCountySO & WCSO Sheriff @SheriffAdkinson and PCPD Chief address reporters on 23rd Street. Suspect is deceased. Investigation is ongoing. One confirmed dead in Walton County. pic.twitter.com/pQMsGbPoHF — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

“I heard 20 or 30 shots then there was a pause, and then 15 minutes later there was another 20 or 30 shots and then it seemed like about 100 rounds going off,” witness Cody Clemmons told the Panama City News Herald. “That was high-powered rifle power. That was no small arms fire. One of them sounded like a full-blown cannon going off.”

In video circulating on Facebook, dozens of shots could be heard:

(WARNING: Video includes loud gunfire and graphic language)

Panama City is a city on St. Andrews Bay in northwest Florida. It has a population of 36,000 according to a 2010 census.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.