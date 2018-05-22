Active shooting situation reported in Panama City, FL

The suspect was identified as Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49. (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)

(RNN) - Police responded to an active shooter situation in Panama City, FL, on Tuesday, seeking to apprehend a man connected to a homicide in a neighboring county.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook the suspect is Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49.

The situation remains active, according to the post.

Nearby Walton County sheriffs confirmed the connection and said the victim was 30-year-old Clinton Street.

UPDATE: Victim in shooting death on White Heron Drive is identified as Clinton Street, 30. Situation in Bay County is still active. Incidents are confirmed as related. @weartv @WJHG_TV @WMBBTV @nwfdailynews @The_News_Herald @WZEPAM1460 pic.twitter.com/YYA1ME1d0g — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

The Bay County sheriff's post said when law enforcement arrived at the apartment complex, Holroyd began firing on them.

One person was injured, an EMS worker "grazed by a bullet" according to the post.

It said Holroyd is barricaded in an apartment at Briarwood Apartments in the city, and that the bomb squad attempted a breach but that Holroyd was "barricaded" in the building.

“I heard 20 or 30 shots then there was a pause, and then 15 minutes later there was another 20 or 30 shots and then it seemed like about 100 rounds going off,” a witness, Cody Clemmons, told the Panama City News Herald. “That was high-powered rifle power. That was no small arms fire. One of them sounded like a full blown cannon going off.”

In video circulating on Facebook, dozens of shots could be heard:

(WARNING: Video includes loud gunfire and graphic language)

At least one grocery store and two nearby schools are being locked down as a precaution.

The paper captured video of SWAT arriving at the scene.

Another SWAT vehicle, this one an amphibious one that we think the Panama City Beach Police Department acquired years ago as military surplus, has arrived. pic.twitter.com/tXGeXr6hUO — The News Herald (@The_News_Herald) May 22, 2018

Panama City is a city on St. Andrews Bay in the northwest Florida. It has a population of 36,000 according to a 2010 census.

At least one school was on lockdown during the active shooter situation.

