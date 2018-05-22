Councilman wants to make Cincinnati's streetcar free

City Councilman David Man wants to eliminate fares for the Cincinnati Bell Connector, proposing it would increase ridership and expand options for non-automotive travel.

"These changes will support neighborhood vitality and encourage engaging public spaces that increase social interaction among all demographics," Mann said in a statement. "They are also consistent with the Green Cincinnati Plan goals of reducing fossil fuel consumption and increasing the use of public transportation.

These changes will encourage natives as well as visitors to use the streetcar to explore downtown and OTR, and we anticipate that more riders will boost the economic activity along the streetcar route."

The "Parking Trust Fund" would eliminate all fares, which currently, riders pay $1 for a two-hour pass or $2 for a day pass on the streetcar.

Read the full motion:

