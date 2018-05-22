Officer injured in off-duty motorcycle crash dies

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio correctional officer seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash has died.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Sgt. Carol Seals died Tuesday at Kettering Medical Center.
Authorities say Seals was learning how to drive her three-wheel motorcycle in southwestern Ohio's Preble County when she crossed a road and struck the wall of a barn May 12.
She was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head injuries.
Seals joined the Butler County Sheriff's Office in 2005. Sheriff Richard Jones says Seals was hard-working and was loved by everyone she worked with.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
A corrections sergeant with the Butler County Sheriff's Office died early Tuesday, just over a week after she was critically hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.Full Story >
City Councilman David Man wants to eliminate fares for the Cincinnati Bell Connector, proposing it would increase ridership and expand options for non-automotive travel.Full Story >
City Councilman David Man wants to eliminate fares for the Cincinnati Bell Connector, proposing it would increase ridership and expand options for non-automotive travel.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft.Full Story >