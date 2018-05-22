16 Kentucky legislative candidates have been educators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - In Kentucky's primary election, 16 legislative candidates are current or retired educators, part of a national movement of teachers seeking better conditions for classrooms.

The most high-profile race involves Republican Rep. Jonathan Shell, the House majority floor leader and one of the architects of a new law revising the state's troubled retirement systems.

That law prompted thousands of teachers to protest at the state Capitol this year, forcing dozens of school districts to close for a day. Rockcastle County High School math teacher R. Travis Brenda hopes to capitalize on that anger to defeat Shell.

