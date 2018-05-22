A man with a plan: Ohio man graduates with 8 associate degrees

At college graduation, usually grads walk away with one or two degrees.

But one Ohio student graduated with eight associate degrees from his community college.

Chris Hayden graduated with all the degrees from Lakeland Community College last week.

Hayden said he wanted to gain as much knowledge as he could and tie together a range of disciplines.

He now plans on getting a bachelor's degree and a job as an engineer.

