The Latest: Voters choosing nominee to oppose Kim Davis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Kentucky's primary election Tuesday (all times local):

4 p.m.

Voters in one Kentucky county are choosing a nominee to run this fall against a county clerk who went to jail rather than issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Most voters interviewed at the Carl Perkins Community Center in Morehead on Tuesday said they were supporting Democrat David Ermold. Ermold is a gay man who was denied a marriage license in 2015 and wants to challenge Republican incumbent Kim Davis.

Jacqueline Scott said she didn't like the way Davis handled the gay marriage issue. The 72-year-old registered Republican wasn't able to vote for Ermold in the primary. She says she likes Davis' family but will support the Democratic nominee this fall.

Another voter, 30-year-old Danielle Hobson, says she believes Davis wasn't right to invoke religion when refusing to sign marriage certificates for gay couples.

But 76-year-old Brenda Sparks said she can't support Ermold because of what the Bible says about homosexuality. She voted for Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr.

3:40 p.m.

In Kentucky's primary election, 16 legislative candidates are current or retired educators, part of a national movement of teachers seeking better conditions for classrooms.

The most high-profile race involves Republican Rep. Jonathan Shell, the House majority floor leader and one of the architects of a new law revising the state's troubled retirement systems.

That law prompted thousands of teachers to protest at the state Capitol this year, forcing dozens of school districts to close for a day. Rockcastle County High School math teacher R. Travis Brenda hopes to capitalize on that anger to defeat Shell.

