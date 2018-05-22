Fail: This hall of fame plaque looks nothing like Brandi Chastain

Fail: This hall of fame plaque looks nothing like Brandi Chastai - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) - Brandi Chastain, America's favorite retired soccer icon, is kind. Perhaps too kind.

She’s best known for drilling the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup finale. Now, she’s being immortalized as the latest member of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the plaque bearing her likeness looks nothing like her. In fact, it’s not a flattering image of her at all.

Even so, the Olympic gold medalist put on a good face. She posed for photos next to it, flashing a thumbs-up and a smile.

She even referred to it as “nice.”

The Internet, the undefeated champion of savagery, had no interest in being kind about it. Twitter users had a field day posting look-alikes.

An official with the hall of fame said told The Mercury News of San Jose the plaques are supposed to be representations and not photographic likenesses.

Even so, CNN reported someone has already pledged to cover the cost of redoing the plaque.

