Fail: This hall of fame plaque looks nothing like Brandi Chastain

(RNN) - Brandi Chastain, America's favorite retired soccer icon, is kind. Perhaps too kind.

She’s best known for drilling the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup finale. Now, she’s being immortalized as the latest member of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the plaque bearing her likeness looks nothing like her. In fact, it’s not a flattering image of her at all.

Even so, the Olympic gold medalist put on a good face. She posed for photos next to it, flashing a thumbs-up and a smile.

She even referred to it as “nice.”

The Internet, the undefeated champion of savagery, had no interest in being kind about it. Twitter users had a field day posting look-alikes.

Is Brandi Chastain's plaque worse than Cristiano Ronaldo? pic.twitter.com/V5nqUB9lGv — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) May 22, 2018

I'm convinced they used Gary Busey as the model for Brandi Chastain's plaque: pic.twitter.com/b899je3Aym — Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) May 22, 2018

...so when exactly did poor Brandi Chastain become Babe Ruth?? pic.twitter.com/XIxSTRogcc — ?NewYorkCityNurse™?(Mets 4 in a row) (@GypsyRN212) May 22, 2018

Tom Brady would like to congratulate Brandi Chastain on this honor... pic.twitter.com/khMtSWbNxJ — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 22, 2018

Can't believe how bad that Brandi Chastain sculpture is pic.twitter.com/JV2luleJ0i — William F. Yurasko (@doubleuefwhy) May 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain? More like Jon Voight. pic.twitter.com/egOYszzlg3 — Jim (@SportsingJim) May 22, 2018

Lucille Ball's statue doesn't see the problem with Brandi Chastain's HOF plaque. pic.twitter.com/vRwcoXZx1P — EricFromSpringfield (@EricFromSpfld) May 22, 2018

Is that Brandi Chastain or Jimmy Carter? ?????? pic.twitter.com/5xqYrkRhqn — G (@GeorgeWittaG) May 22, 2018

An official with the hall of fame said told The Mercury News of San Jose the plaques are supposed to be representations and not photographic likenesses.

Even so, CNN reported someone has already pledged to cover the cost of redoing the plaque.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.