Police: Marijuana grow operation busted in Delhi basement

Daniel Spegal Jr. is accused of having a pot grow operation in his basement and trying to hide the marijuana plants while officers searched his home Friday (Hamilton County Jail)

Officers busted a pot growing operation in a man's basement last week, according to Delhi Township police.

Daniel Spegal Jr., a resident of the Neeb Road home, is facing a tampering with evidence charge along with three drug charges.

The 21-year-old tried to hide the pot plants by throwing them out of the house while police prepared to search the residence, according to a Hamilton County Court affidavit.

"Agents recovered approximately 9 pounds of marijuana plant material that was taken from a marijuana grow operation in the basement," police said Tuesday.

Officers initially responded to the scene for a harassment report and well-being check. While at the home, they smelled the "odor of raw marijuana," police said.

[Norwood group working to reduce misdemeanor marijuana fines]

After obtaining a search warrant, police entered Spegal's home and found the marijuana ready for distribution, court documents allege.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.