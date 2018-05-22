'Threat of violence' forces Middletown HS to close on last day of school

Middletown High School will be closed Wednesday, May 23, due to a threat of violence against it that was made, according to school officials.

"The threat is specific enough that we believe the safest option for our students and staff is to close the @MHSMiddieTweets tomorrow," a tweet from the school read.

No further details about the threat were given.

May 23 was the students last day of school.

School officials are asking if your student knows anything about the threat to contact them at 513-425-7700.

(1/3) This afternoon, staff at the High School were alerted to a threat of violence against it for tomorrow, May 23, 2018. The threat is specific enough that we believe the safest option for our students and staff is to close the @MHSMiddieTweets tomorrow https://t.co/1PbZ7zNSE1 — Middletown Schools (@MiddletownOH) May 22, 2018

(2/3) If your student knows anything about the @MHSMiddieTweets threat, please ask them to call the @MPDOhio at 513-425-7700. Please know, the safety and security of our students and staff is our #1 priority. As always, if you see something, say something https://t.co/1PbZ7zNSE1 — Middletown Schools (@MiddletownOH) May 22, 2018

(3/3) Please know that today was an underclassmen only day and this had nothing to do with our seniors or our graduation. Our focus tonight is celebrating our @MHSMiddieTweets seniors and their successes. https://t.co/1PbZ7zNSE1 — Middletown Schools (@MiddletownOH) May 22, 2018

