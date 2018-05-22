'Threat of violence' forces Middletown HS to close on last day o - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Threat of violence' forces Middletown HS to close on last day of school

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Middletown High School will be closed Wednesday, May 23, due to a threat of violence against it that was made, according to school officials.

"The threat is specific enough that we believe the safest option for our students and staff is to close the @MHSMiddieTweets tomorrow," a tweet from the school read.

No further details about the threat were given.

May 23 was the students last day of school. 

School officials are asking if your student knows anything about the threat to contact them at 513-425-7700.

