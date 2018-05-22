KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

By The Associated Press

U.S. House District 1 Mostly West Dem - Primary

1 of 633 precincts - 0 percent

Paul Walker 83 - 78 percent

Alonzo Pennington 24 - 22 percent

U.S. House District 2 Central Dem - Primary

3 of 540 precincts - 1 percent

Hank Linderman 18 - 31 percent

Rane Sessions 15 - 25 percent

Brian Pedigo 13 - 22 percent

Grant Short 13 - 22 percent

U.S. House District 3 Greater Louisville GOP - Primary

0 of 608 precincts - 0 percent

Mike Craven 0 - 0 percent

Vickie Glisson 0 - 0 percent

Rhonda Palazzo 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 4 Northern Border Dem - Primary

5 of 543 precincts - 1 percent

Patti Piatt 87 - 40 percent

Seth Hall 85 - 39 percent

Christina Lord 47 - 21 percent

U.S. House District 5 Southeast Dem - Primary

1 of 735 precincts - 0 percent

Kenneth Stepp 195 - 58 percent

Scott Sykes 139 - 42 percent

U.S. House District 5 Southeast GOP - Primary

1 of 735 precincts - 0 percent

Hal Rogers (i) 1,103 - 86 percent

Gerardo Serrano 176 - 14 percent

U.S. House District 6 Central, Lexington Dem - Primary

3 of 627 precincts - 0 percent

Amy McGrath 171 - 52 percent

Jim Gray 130 - 40 percent

Daniel Kemph 11 - 3 percent

Reggie Thomas 6 - 2 percent

Geoff Young 6 - 2 percent

Theodore Green 3 - 1 percent

U.S. House District 6 Central, Lexington GOP - Primary

3 of 627 precincts - 0 percent

Andy Barr (i) 78 - 83 percent

Chuck Eddy 16 - 17 percent

County Clerk Rowan RowanCountyClerk Dem - Primary

0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent

Elwood Caudill 107 - 55 percent

David Ermold 52 - 27 percent

Jamey Jessee 31 - 16 percent

Nashia Fife 3 - 2 percent

AP Elections 05-22-2018 18:20

