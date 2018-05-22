KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press
1 of 633 precincts - 0 percent
Paul Walker 83 - 78 percent
Alonzo Pennington 24 - 22 percent
3 of 540 precincts - 1 percent
Hank Linderman 18 - 31 percent
Rane Sessions 15 - 25 percent
Brian Pedigo 13 - 22 percent
Grant Short 13 - 22 percent
0 of 608 precincts - 0 percent
Mike Craven 0 - 0 percent
Vickie Glisson 0 - 0 percent
Rhonda Palazzo 0 - 0 percent
5 of 543 precincts - 1 percent
Patti Piatt 87 - 40 percent
Seth Hall 85 - 39 percent
Christina Lord 47 - 21 percent
1 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Kenneth Stepp 195 - 58 percent
Scott Sykes 139 - 42 percent
1 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Hal Rogers (i) 1,103 - 86 percent
Gerardo Serrano 176 - 14 percent
3 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Amy McGrath 171 - 52 percent
Jim Gray 130 - 40 percent
Daniel Kemph 11 - 3 percent
Reggie Thomas 6 - 2 percent
Geoff Young 6 - 2 percent
Theodore Green 3 - 1 percent
3 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Andy Barr (i) 78 - 83 percent
Chuck Eddy 16 - 17 percent
0 of 18 precincts - 0 percent
Elwood Caudill 107 - 55 percent
David Ermold 52 - 27 percent
Jamey Jessee 31 - 16 percent
Nashia Fife 3 - 2 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 18:20
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
Middletown High School will be closed Wednesday, May 23, due to a threat of violence against it that was made, according to school officials.Full Story >
Officers busted a pot growing operation in a man's basement over the weekend, according to Delhi Township police.Full Story >
Residents were rescued from the second floor porch roof at an Evanston house fire Tuesday morning, Cincinnati fire officials said.Full Story >
