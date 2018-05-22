Police: Florida man climbs playground equipment, tells kids where babies come from

Police said Otis Dawayne Ryan was arrested after using inappropriate language to explain where babies come from to a group of kids at a playground. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

(RNN) – A Florida man was arrested Sunday after police said he climbed playground equipment and shouted a vulgar lesson on childbirth to nearby kids.

Police said Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, used inappropriate language to explain where babies come from, prompting parents to rush their kids out of the Clearwater Beach, FL, playground.

"I watched [Ryan] walk over to the busy playground area and climb to the top of one of the children’s toys that was being occupied by children between the ages of 4 and 6," a police officer wrote in an arrest report. "He then started shouting from the top, telling the children that babies come out of women," using a vulgar term.

Before visiting the playground Sunday, police said Ryan had harassed tourists, making inappropriate remarks to women to bait their male partners into confrontations.

Officials said Ryan has caused other disturbances in the area over the last year, and has been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ryan was charged with disorderly conduct for the playground incident.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Ryan was adjudicated guilty, fined $118 and released – and ordered to stay away from the park.

