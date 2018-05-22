KY-GOP-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 103 precincts - 0 percent
Matt Castlen 0 - 0 percent
Dianne Mackey 0 - 0 percent
1 of 82 precincts - 1 percent
Ernie Harris (i) 107 - 65 percent
Alex White 57 - 35 percent
0 of 88 precincts - 0 percent
Darrell Traughber 0 - 0 percent
Mike Wilson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 91 precincts - 0 percent
Julie Adams (i) 0 - 0 percent
Sheeba Jolly 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Paul Ham 79 - 51 percent
Dan Seum (i) 76 - 49 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 18:40
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Voters ousted the prosecutor involved in the scandal that helped overturn a conviction in one of Northern Kentucky's highest-profile murders.Full Story >
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Tri-State until 9 p.m.Full Story >
An outspoken local sheriff is calling for metal detectors in schools to try to prevent mass shootings.Full Story >
Middletown High School will be closed Wednesday, May 23, due to a threat of violence against it that was made, according to school officials.Full Story >
