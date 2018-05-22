KY-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
518 of 608 precincts - 85 percent
Vickie Glisson 404 - 49 percent
Mike Craven 235 - 29 percent
Rhonda Palazzo 178 - 22 percent
286 of 735 precincts - 39 percent
x-Hal Rogers (i) 27,808 - 83 percent
Gerardo Serrano 5,528 - 17 percent
306 of 627 precincts - 49 percent
x-Andy Barr (i) 21,097 - 84 percent
Chuck Eddy 3,960 - 16 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:40
