KY-GOP-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 3 Greater Louisville

518 of 608 precincts - 85 percent

Vickie Glisson 404 - 49 percent

Mike Craven 235 - 29 percent

Rhonda Palazzo 178 - 22 percent

District 5 Southeast

286 of 735 precincts - 39 percent

x-Hal Rogers (i) 27,808 - 83 percent

Gerardo Serrano 5,528 - 17 percent

District 6 Central, Lexington

306 of 627 precincts - 49 percent

x-Andy Barr (i) 21,097 - 84 percent

Chuck Eddy 3,960 - 16 percent

AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:40

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.