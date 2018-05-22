KY-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 1 Mostly West

50 of 633 precincts - 8 percent

Paul Walker 6,109 - 80 percent

Alonzo Pennington 1,503 - 20 percent

District 2 Central

87 of 540 precincts - 16 percent

Hank Linderman 3,393 - 33 percent

Brian Pedigo 2,436 - 24 percent

Rane Sessions 2,314 - 23 percent

Grant Short 2,029 - 20 percent

District 4 Northern Border

360 of 543 precincts - 66 percent

Seth Hall 11,116 - 41 percent

Patti Piatt 10,462 - 38 percent

Christina Lord 5,806 - 21 percent

District 5 Southeast

302 of 735 precincts - 41 percent

Kenneth Stepp 14,108 - 59 percent

Scott Sykes 9,847 - 41 percent

District 6 Central, Lexington

313 of 627 precincts - 50 percent

Amy McGrath 28,918 - 51 percent

Jim Gray 21,665 - 38 percent

Reggie Thomas 3,844 - 7 percent

Geoff Young 1,022 - 2 percent

Daniel Kemph 730 - 1 percent

Theodore Green 497 - 1 percent

