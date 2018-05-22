KY-Dem-House-Contested

By The Associated Press
50 of 633 precincts - 8 percent
Paul Walker 6,109 - 80 percent
Alonzo Pennington 1,503 - 20 percent
87 of 540 precincts - 16 percent
Hank Linderman 3,393 - 33 percent
Brian Pedigo 2,436 - 24 percent
Rane Sessions 2,314 - 23 percent
Grant Short 2,029 - 20 percent
360 of 543 precincts - 66 percent
Seth Hall 11,116 - 41 percent
Patti Piatt 10,462 - 38 percent
Christina Lord 5,806 - 21 percent
302 of 735 precincts - 41 percent
Kenneth Stepp 14,108 - 59 percent
Scott Sykes 9,847 - 41 percent
313 of 627 precincts - 50 percent
Amy McGrath 28,918 - 51 percent
Jim Gray 21,665 - 38 percent
Reggie Thomas 3,844 - 7 percent
Geoff Young 1,022 - 2 percent
Daniel Kemph 730 - 1 percent
Theodore Green 497 - 1 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:40
