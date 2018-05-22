Teachers on the ballot in Kentucky primary

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) - A high school math teacher is hoping to topple the majority leader of Kentucky's House of Representatives, on a night with more than a dozen current or former teachers on the ballot following a wave of education protests at state Capitols.

Travis Brenda is challenging House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell in House district 71 on Tuesday in a closely-watched race that serves as an early test of the teachers' newfound political power. Shell co-authored a bill changing public pension systems that cover hundreds of thousands of state workers and teachers. Lawmakers passed it on one of the last days of the legislative session, hurrying it through the process so fast that it was never available for the public to read before the vote.

The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, prompted thousands of teachers to march on Kentucky's Capitol, closing schools in more than 30 districts.

"Everything was done in secret," said Pam Canter, a retired teacher who said she voted for Brenda. "Government should be transparent."

Tina Parks, a retail sales clerk in Lancaster, said the pension bill was "one strike against" Shell, but said she voted for him anyway because of his legislative record.

"He's a hometown kid and I've known him all my life. He's done some good things for Garrard County," she said.

At least 40 current and retired teachers filed to run for seats in the state legislature this year. At least 16 of them had primary elections Tuesday, including four against Republican incumbents.

Elsewhere, Republican Rep. Michael Meredith faced a stiff challenge after revelations that he was one of four Republican lawmakers to sign a secret sexual harassment settlement last year. The news prompted Brian Strow, an economics professor at Western Kentucky University, to challenge Meredith in the primary.

The Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against Meredith last month.

Meredith is the only one of the four signers facing a primary challenge. Two did not run for re-election. A third, former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, is unopposed.

A fifth Republican lawmaker, Rep. Jim Stewart, faces a primary challenge from Republican Don Rose. Stewart came under scrutiny in March when a memo surfaced detailing harassment allegations against him from 2015. The memo stated a woman filed a formal complaint that Stewart made inappropriate comments to her, and would frequently call her on her cell phone after work hours. Stewart denied that the complaint exists, and state officials refused to release any documents.

