NKY prosecutor Linda Tally Smith loses election in wake of David Dooley murder trial scandal

Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve...Full Story >
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.Full Story >
A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.Full Story >
A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.Full Story >
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.Full Story >
