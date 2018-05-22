KY-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Randy Bridges 28 - 54 percent
Joni Hogancamp 24 - 46 percent
2 of 42 precincts - 5 percent
Lynn Bechler (i) 82 - 56 percent
Fred Stubblefield 64 - 44 percent
2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent
Chris Freeland 115 - 61 percent
Randall Fox 73 - 39 percent
2 of 37 precincts - 5 percent
Scott Lewis 228 - 65 percent
Jordan Lanham 124 - 35 percent
1 of 34 precincts - 3 percent
Steve Sheldon 47 - 59 percent
David Graham 17 - 22 percent
Michael Wilson 12 - 15 percent
Joey Franzell 3 - 4 percent
1 of 36 precincts - 3 percent
Michael Meredith (i) 134 - 72 percent
Brian Strow 51 - 28 percent
1 of 31 precincts - 3 percent
Benjamin Lawson 33 - 44 percent
Todd Alcott 24 - 32 percent
Troy Brooks 18 - 24 percent
21 of 28 precincts - 75 percent
Nancy Tate 1,156 - 56 percent
Rachelle Frazier 921 - 44 percent
34 of 36 precincts - 94 percent
Phil Moffett (i) 37 - 65 percent
Alan Steiden 20 - 35 percent
33 of 38 precincts - 87 percent
Denise Raine 17 - 61 percent
Everett Corley 11 - 39 percent
4 of 39 precincts - 10 percent
Savannah Maddox 207 - 52 percent
Michael Fletcher 193 - 48 percent
8 of 37 precincts - 22 percent
Jonathan Shell (i) 919 - 66 percent
Travis Brenda 480 - 34 percent
22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent
Deanna Frazier 1,477 - 57 percent
Wesley Morgan (i) 1,124 - 43 percent
11 of 41 precincts - 27 percent
Regina Huff (i) 1,283 - 56 percent
Matthew Anderson 997 - 44 percent
22 of 40 precincts - 55 percent
Jim Stewart (i) 3,193 - 70 percent
Don Rose 1,382 - 30 percent
18 of 54 precincts - 33 percent
Bill Farmer 610 - 42 percent
Jennifer Martin 491 - 34 percent
Ashley Bruggeman 336 - 23 percent
11 of 32 precincts - 34 percent
Robert Goforth (i) 1,704 - 62 percent
Keith Hays 1,040 - 38 percent
14 of 46 precincts - 30 percent
Derek Lewis 2,523 - 51 percent
Tim Couch (i) 2,404 - 49 percent
33 of 55 precincts - 60 percent
Gary Herald (i) 1,581 - 51 percent
Robert Goe 1,495 - 49 percent
15 of 44 precincts - 34 percent
Jill York (i) 917 - 75 percent
Charles Clark 308 - 25 percent
16 of 51 precincts - 31 percent
Bobby McCool 495 - 53 percent
Russell Halsey 433 - 47 percent
