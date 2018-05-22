KY-GOP-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 3

0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent

Randy Bridges 28 - 54 percent

Joni Hogancamp 24 - 46 percent

District 4

2 of 42 precincts - 5 percent

Lynn Bechler (i) 82 - 56 percent

Fred Stubblefield 64 - 44 percent

District 6

2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent

Chris Freeland 115 - 61 percent

Randall Fox 73 - 39 percent

District 14

2 of 37 precincts - 5 percent

Scott Lewis 228 - 65 percent

Jordan Lanham 124 - 35 percent

District 17

1 of 34 precincts - 3 percent

Steve Sheldon 47 - 59 percent

David Graham 17 - 22 percent

Michael Wilson 12 - 15 percent

Joey Franzell 3 - 4 percent

District 19

1 of 36 precincts - 3 percent

Michael Meredith (i) 134 - 72 percent

Brian Strow 51 - 28 percent

District 20

1 of 31 precincts - 3 percent

Benjamin Lawson 33 - 44 percent

Todd Alcott 24 - 32 percent

Troy Brooks 18 - 24 percent

District 27

21 of 28 precincts - 75 percent

Nancy Tate 1,156 - 56 percent

Rachelle Frazier 921 - 44 percent

District 32

34 of 36 precincts - 94 percent

Phil Moffett (i) 37 - 65 percent

Alan Steiden 20 - 35 percent

District 43

33 of 38 precincts - 87 percent

Denise Raine 17 - 61 percent

Everett Corley 11 - 39 percent

District 61

4 of 39 precincts - 10 percent

Savannah Maddox 207 - 52 percent

Michael Fletcher 193 - 48 percent

District 71

8 of 37 precincts - 22 percent

Jonathan Shell (i) 919 - 66 percent

Travis Brenda 480 - 34 percent

District 81

22 of 22 precincts - 100 percent

Deanna Frazier 1,477 - 57 percent

Wesley Morgan (i) 1,124 - 43 percent

District 82

11 of 41 precincts - 27 percent

Regina Huff (i) 1,283 - 56 percent

Matthew Anderson 997 - 44 percent

District 86

22 of 40 precincts - 55 percent

Jim Stewart (i) 3,193 - 70 percent

Don Rose 1,382 - 30 percent

District 88

18 of 54 precincts - 33 percent

Bill Farmer 610 - 42 percent

Jennifer Martin 491 - 34 percent

Ashley Bruggeman 336 - 23 percent

District 89

11 of 32 precincts - 34 percent

Robert Goforth (i) 1,704 - 62 percent

Keith Hays 1,040 - 38 percent

District 90

14 of 46 precincts - 30 percent

Derek Lewis 2,523 - 51 percent

Tim Couch (i) 2,404 - 49 percent

District 91

33 of 55 precincts - 60 percent

Gary Herald (i) 1,581 - 51 percent

Robert Goe 1,495 - 49 percent

District 96

15 of 44 precincts - 34 percent

Jill York (i) 917 - 75 percent

Charles Clark 308 - 25 percent

District 97

16 of 51 precincts - 31 percent

Bobby McCool 495 - 53 percent

Russell Halsey 433 - 47 percent

AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:45

