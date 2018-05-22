KY-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 6

2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent

Linda Edwards 229 - 42 percent

Al Cunningham 214 - 39 percent

Drew Williams 108 - 20 percent

District 19

1 of 36 precincts - 3 percent

William Fishback 42 - 59 percent

Daniel Johnson 15 - 21 percent

Jacob Moore 14 - 20 percent

District 20

1 of 31 precincts - 3 percent

Patti Minter 70 - 48 percent

Rick DuBose 44 - 30 percent

Brian Nash 16 - 11 percent

Ashlea Porter 14 - 10 percent

Eldon Renaud 3 - 2 percent

District 25

12 of 24 precincts - 50 percent

Tom Williamson 1,027 - 58 percent

Matt Wyatt 758 - 42 percent

District 30

25 of 39 precincts - 64 percent

Tom Burch (i) 67 - 74 percent

James Penny 12 - 13 percent

Warren Greer 11 - 12 percent

District 33

32 of 35 precincts - 91 percent

Rob Walker 227 - 51 percent

Ashley Nash 215 - 49 percent

District 35

35 of 45 precincts - 78 percent

Lisa Willner 87 - 62 percent

Richard Becker 27 - 19 percent

Jack Walker 27 - 19 percent

District 36

28 of 34 precincts - 82 percent

Maurice Sweeney 81 - 39 percent

Jeff Grammer 73 - 35 percent

John Miller 53 - 26 percent

District 40

28 of 40 precincts - 70 percent

Dennis Horlander (i) 38 - 44 percent

Nima Kulkarni 24 - 28 percent

Kelly Gibson 14 - 16 percent

Logan Gatti 11 - 13 percent

District 42

34 of 43 precincts - 79 percent

Reginald Meeks (i) 151 - 84 percent

Matt Osborne 28 - 16 percent

District 43

33 of 38 precincts - 87 percent

Pamela Stevenson 46 - 32 percent

Charles Booker 44 - 30 percent

Phillip Baker 21 - 14 percent

Kathleen Parks 19 - 13 percent

Mark Mitchell 10 - 7 percent

Jackson Andrews 4 - 3 percent

Dre Dawson 1 - 1 percent

District 50

24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent

James DeWeese 3,992 - 73 percent

Kory Miller 1,442 - 27 percent

District 60

23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent

Jesse Parks 903 - 63 percent

Roger Rankin 522 - 37 percent

District 61

4 of 39 precincts - 10 percent

Susan Back 132 - 67 percent

Darrell Link 65 - 33 percent

District 62

3 of 42 precincts - 7 percent

Jennifer Urie 175 - 76 percent

Adam Sovkoplas 54 - 24 percent

District 69

22 of 32 precincts - 69 percent

Col Owens 656 - 61 percent

Ryan Neaves 413 - 39 percent

District 73

22 of 31 precincts - 71 percent

Pat Banks 1,845 - 61 percent

Rory Houlihan 1,157 - 39 percent

District 74

24 of 35 precincts - 69 percent

James Davis 4,039 - 73 percent

Brian Derickson 1,506 - 27 percent

District 88

18 of 54 precincts - 33 percent

Cherlynn Stevenson 911 - 50 percent

Josh Mers 553 - 31 percent

Gail Swanson 345 - 19 percent

District 91

33 of 55 precincts - 60 percent

Cluster Howard 3,487 - 79 percent

Bruce Shouse 932 - 21 percent

District 97

16 of 51 precincts - 31 percent

Craig Lindon 2,084 - 53 percent

Isaac Allen 1,858 - 47 percent

District 100

22 of 44 precincts - 50 percent

Ann Perkins 1,152 - 55 percent

Terri Clark 930 - 45 percent

AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:45

