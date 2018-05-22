KY-Dem-StHou-Contested

By The Associated Press
2 of 33 precincts - 6 percent
Linda Edwards 229 - 42 percent
Al Cunningham 214 - 39 percent
Drew Williams 108 - 20 percent
1 of 36 precincts - 3 percent
William Fishback 42 - 59 percent
Daniel Johnson 15 - 21 percent
Jacob Moore 14 - 20 percent
1 of 31 precincts - 3 percent
Patti Minter 70 - 48 percent
Rick DuBose 44 - 30 percent
Brian Nash 16 - 11 percent
Ashlea Porter 14 - 10 percent
Eldon Renaud 3 - 2 percent
12 of 24 precincts - 50 percent
Tom Williamson 1,027 - 58 percent
Matt Wyatt 758 - 42 percent
25 of 39 precincts - 64 percent
Tom Burch (i) 67 - 74 percent
James Penny 12 - 13 percent
Warren Greer 11 - 12 percent
32 of 35 precincts - 91 percent
Rob Walker 227 - 51 percent
Ashley Nash 215 - 49 percent
35 of 45 precincts - 78 percent
Lisa Willner 87 - 62 percent
Richard Becker 27 - 19 percent
Jack Walker 27 - 19 percent
28 of 34 precincts - 82 percent
Maurice Sweeney 81 - 39 percent
Jeff Grammer 73 - 35 percent
John Miller 53 - 26 percent
28 of 40 precincts - 70 percent
Dennis Horlander (i) 38 - 44 percent
Nima Kulkarni 24 - 28 percent
Kelly Gibson 14 - 16 percent
Logan Gatti 11 - 13 percent
34 of 43 precincts - 79 percent
Reginald Meeks (i) 151 - 84 percent
Matt Osborne 28 - 16 percent
33 of 38 precincts - 87 percent
Pamela Stevenson 46 - 32 percent
Charles Booker 44 - 30 percent
Phillip Baker 21 - 14 percent
Kathleen Parks 19 - 13 percent
Mark Mitchell 10 - 7 percent
Jackson Andrews 4 - 3 percent
Dre Dawson 1 - 1 percent
24 of 24 precincts - 100 percent
James DeWeese 3,992 - 73 percent
Kory Miller 1,442 - 27 percent
23 of 23 precincts - 100 percent
Jesse Parks 903 - 63 percent
Roger Rankin 522 - 37 percent
4 of 39 precincts - 10 percent
Susan Back 132 - 67 percent
Darrell Link 65 - 33 percent
3 of 42 precincts - 7 percent
Jennifer Urie 175 - 76 percent
Adam Sovkoplas 54 - 24 percent
22 of 32 precincts - 69 percent
Col Owens 656 - 61 percent
Ryan Neaves 413 - 39 percent
22 of 31 precincts - 71 percent
Pat Banks 1,845 - 61 percent
Rory Houlihan 1,157 - 39 percent
24 of 35 precincts - 69 percent
James Davis 4,039 - 73 percent
Brian Derickson 1,506 - 27 percent
18 of 54 precincts - 33 percent
Cherlynn Stevenson 911 - 50 percent
Josh Mers 553 - 31 percent
Gail Swanson 345 - 19 percent
33 of 55 precincts - 60 percent
Cluster Howard 3,487 - 79 percent
Bruce Shouse 932 - 21 percent
16 of 51 precincts - 31 percent
Craig Lindon 2,084 - 53 percent
Isaac Allen 1,858 - 47 percent
22 of 44 precincts - 50 percent
Ann Perkins 1,152 - 55 percent
Terri Clark 930 - 45 percent
AP Elections 05-22-2018 19:45
