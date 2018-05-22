Gay Kentucky man loses bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis

The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces senior European Union lawmakers later Tuesday to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.Full Story >
A top Trump fundraiser and a senior adviser to a UAE crown prince ran a secretive campaign, trading lobbying against Qatar for defense contracts from Gulf countries.Full Story >
Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve...Full Story >
A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."Full Story >
School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety TuesdayFull Story >
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glassFull Story >
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star StateFull Story >
A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the seaFull Story >
Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on IranFull Story >
President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the jobFull Story >
Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big IslandFull Story >
In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'Full Story >
Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing wearyFull Story >
