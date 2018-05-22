KY-Courts-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Supreme Court District 3 Oth - Primary

462 of 535 precincts - 86 percent

Dan Ballou 29,140 - 27 percent

Debra Lambert 54,413 - 50 percent

David Tapp 26,057 - 24 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 05-22-2018 20:45

