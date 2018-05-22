'Nastiness everywhere': Mother accused of neglect, forcing 7 kids to live in filth

Police believe an Indiana mother of seven neglected her children, forcing them to live in filthy, dangerous environment.

Jasmine Glover is facing a list of charges in Dearborn County including seven charges of neglect of a dependent. According to a probable cause affidavit, Greendale police went inside Glover's Ridge Avenue home as part of a probation and child services visit on May 11. Once inside, police said they discovered the house was unfit, unclean, and even hazardous.

They described seeing feces and vomit on bedroom floors and on mattresses, soiled clothes scattered throughout the home, and grime and dirt all over.

FOX19 spoke with a woman who lives in Dearborn County who asked to keep her identity a secret because Glover's case is ongoing. She said she met Glover in jail several years ago, and at one point, stayed at Glover's home. She said the house was rather gross.

"Nastiness everywhere," said the former guest. "It broke my heart. Who would want to grow up living like that? And that's all they know."

Police said there were no hygiene products inside the house, and there also was not any food. They said they discovered marijuana within reach of the children.

"The kids should never be without food especially when there are resources that can help you get some," said the former guest.

The former guest says she transformed her life for the better and expected Glover would do the same -- but said it seems Glover is continuing down the same track.

"It's not going to get better," she said. "She does not deserve to have children."

The children, ranging in age from three to 15, are no longer at the home. It's not clear where they might be headed next.

Glover, who does have a criminal history, will be back in court July 13. On top of the neglect charges, she's also facing drug charges.

