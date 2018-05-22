Man, 30, whose parents sued him to move out, ordered by judge to - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man, 30, whose parents sued him to move out, ordered by judge to leave home

Michael Rotondo called the ruling "outrageous." (Source: WSTM/CNN) Michael Rotondo called the ruling "outrageous." (Source: WSTM/CNN)

CAMILLUS, NY (WSTM/CNN) – A 30-year-old whose parents took him to court to get him to move out has been ordered by a judge to do just that.

Representing himself, Michael Rotondo made his case to New York State Supreme Court justice Donald Greenwood as his mom and dad looked on.

"I'm not a burden to them at the home. They don't provide laundry or food," he argued.

The Rotondos gave their son five written notices to move out between Feb. 2 and March 30.

Despite that, Michael Rotondo insisted he should have been given six month's notice to move out,  as per Kosa v. Legg which requires landlords to give tenants a six-month notice..

"I just want a reasonable amount of time to vacate with the consideration of the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time I was served these notices," he said.

During the proceeding, the judge applauded Michael Rotondo's legal research, but presented him with a similar case which proves he's not eligible for a required six-month notice to leave.

"I'm granting the eviction, I think the notice is sufficient,” Judge Greenwood said.

Michael Rotondo said he does have a job, but wouldn't answer any questions about the line of work he's in.

He called the ruling "outrageous."

"I don't see why the judge wants to throw people on the street," he said.

His parents and their attorney had no comment leaving court.

Michael Rotondo said he maintained a distance from his parents, despite living under their roof.

"Well, we don't talk. We stay out of each other's way,” he said. “There's been no instances of anything. We just don't communicate."

Despite the outcome, Michael Rotondo said his fight isn't over yet.

In court he said, "I'm seeking an appeal.”

Generally speaking, that would require the U.S. Supreme Court to agree to hear his case, and they would only do that if they felt the cased addressed a constitutional matter.

The written notices included an offer to give Michael Rotondo $1,100 to help him find a place to stay and an offer to pay for the repairs of a broken car left on the parents' property.

It also included a request that he sell anything he owns of significant value, including weapons.

