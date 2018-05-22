Woman left baby in car for more than 30 minutes to get hair done, police say

A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done. (WXIX)

Police say Jaimyce McClinton left her seven-month-old in a GMC Yukon for more than 30 minutes while getting her hair done Tuesday in Colerain.

A woman reportedly spotted the child and called 911.

"Oh God -- I am at (inaudible) Colerain," the caller said to a dispatcher. "There is a baby in the car."

A police report indicates the baby had sweat streaming down her face and that her clothing was wet. Police said at first they could not find McClinton and neither could the woman who saw the child.

"I don't see anybody around. It's not running. The side where the baby is, that window is cracked -- the rest of the windows are up," the 911 caller said.

Police say McClinton told them she was inside Empire Beauty School getting her hair done. She told police according to the report she left the child with her teen son, but police looked at security video which they say captured the entire incident and her son was nowhere around.

Police contacted child protective services after the incident. The baby is expected to be OK.

McClinton is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

