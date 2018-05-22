ODOT designing project to fix crumbing I-74 ramp

A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.

A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.

The Harrison Avenue-Rybolt Road exit is lined with orange barrels hoping to alert drivers to the cracks in the road. Nancy and Bob Dornette live across from the highway exit ramp.

"It probably is very dangerous for anybody driving up there especially if they don't know that the road is falling in," said Nancy Dornette.

The highway ramp has been their view for the past 46 years.

"We can't hardly miss it, it's straight out from the house," said Bob Dornette.

For Thomas Mohr, it's more than just an eyesore -- it's a hazard.

"It will only take once for that to all cave in and somebody could be hurt," said Mohr, who drives the ramp almost every day.

FOX19 reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation and received the following statement:

ODOT is aware of the slip and has closed the shoulder and right turn lanes using temporary concrete barriers. We are monitoring the location and if there are changes with the slip we will adjust the barriers and closure accordingly. We currently are designing a project that will fix this location. The nature of the slide fix will likely involve a retaining wall or other system that uses anchors. The solution will likely be similar to what has been constructed in Mt. Adams. This wall will be to a smaller scale as the depth of the movement isn’t as deep as what occurred at the Mt. Adams location.

Despite the acknowledgment from ODOT, Mohr wants something done immediately.

"I just don't understand why the Ohio Department of Transportation isn't worried about people's lives and just want to save money," said Mohr.

The construction time-frame and costs associated with the fix are also currently being developed, according to ODOT.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.