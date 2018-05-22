Monkey escapes crate at TX airport

A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.Full Story >
Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve legislation to roll back the Dodd-Frank law.Full Story >
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.Full Story >
The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was run over by a Jeep and fatally injured, authorities say.Full Story >
The man accused of falsely reporting a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita, KS, address – leading police to fatally shoot the resident - is headed to trial.Full Story >