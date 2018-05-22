Monkey escapes crate at TX airport - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Monkey escapes crate at TX airport

A rhesus macaque named Dawkins wandered the San Antonio International Airport after escaping his crate. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN) A rhesus macaque named Dawkins wandered the San Antonio International Airport after escaping his crate. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI/CNN) – It's back to normal at the San Antonio International Airport after a day of monkey business.

For almost two hours Monday, a 40-pound rhesus macaque named Dawkins wandered a secured section of the airport after escaping his crate.

The baggage handling system was closed for about an hour to make sure the monkey couldn't get past the airport's secured section.

Cellphone video shows crews getting ready to fire a tranquilizer gun at the monkey. Officials from local agencies took the animal safely away after tranquilizing him.

"It was literally an army of people in black suits," said Russ Handy, the airport aviation director. "They were able to put this animal in the cage."

Copyright 2018 KABB and WOAI via CNN. All rights reserved.

