Body cam footage of NBA player tased in WI to be released, mayor hints at 'concerns'

Sterling Brown is a professional basketball player with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, WI (WITI/CNN) – Police body cam footage of an NBA player being tased in Milwaukee is set to be released, and officials say there may be cause for concern.

Back in January, Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown was issued a parking ticket in a Walgreens parking lot.

Police claimed Brown became combative, and they used their tasers on Brown. He was eventually cited for resisting arrest.

However, they announced days later they wouldn’t file charges in the case.

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett, who has seen the video, said he has concerns.

"I'm going to let the release of that speak for itself,” he said. “But yes, I definitely have concerns after watching that video."

And city police have already asked for community support, referencing a video that the public hasn't seen.

"I'm going to be honest with you. We're going to need your support during the challenges,” said assistant police chief Michael Brunson.

Brown has hired an attorney for a potential civil rights case that may come out of this incident.

His attorney believes the footage will be released on Wednesday.

