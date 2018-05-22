Suspect in deadly fake emergency call headed to trial - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Suspect in deadly fake emergency call headed to trial

Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN) Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KWCH-DT/CNN) – The man accused of falsely reporting a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita, KS, address – leading police to fatally shoot the resident – is headed to trial.

Tyler Barriss appeared at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, during which the judge set his trial for June 29.

He's facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges for allegedly making a fake emergency call in December.

Police said he reported a shooting and kidnapping at the Wichita, KS, home of Andrew Finch.

Officers shot and killed Finch when they went to his home. They later realized the call was fake.

The officer who pulled the trigger testified that he thought Finch was about to pull a gun on police.

Investigators said Barriss made the call from California after a dispute over a video game.

Copyright 2018 KWCH-DT via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Congress moves to dismantle key post-crisis bank rules

    Congress moves to dismantle key post-crisis bank rules

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-05-22 16:33:04 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:23:51 GMT
    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis. (Source: CNN)Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis. (Source: CNN)
    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis. (Source: CNN)Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis. (Source: CNN)

    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve...

    Full Story >

    Congress is moving to dismantle a chunk of the rules framework for banks to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis that brought millions of lost jobs and foreclosed homes. The House was to approve legislation to roll back the Dodd-Frank law.

    Full Story >

  • Suspect in deadly fake emergency call headed to trial

    Suspect in deadly fake emergency call headed to trial

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:18:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:18:40 GMT
    Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)
    Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)

    The man accused of falsely reporting a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita, KS, address – leading police to fatally shoot the resident - is headed to trial.

    Full Story >

    The man accused of falsely reporting a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita, KS, address – leading police to fatally shoot the resident - is headed to trial.

    Full Story >

  • Trump won't say if he has confidence in Rosenstein

    Trump won't say if he has confidence in Rosenstein

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 04:12:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:24:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.

    Full Story >

    The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly