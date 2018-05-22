Suspect in deadly fake emergency call headed to trial

Tyler Barriss is accused of making a fake emergency call to a Wichita, KS, address, which led to the death of Andrew Finch. (Source: KWCH-DT/CNN)

WICHITA, KS (KWCH-DT/CNN) – The man accused of falsely reporting a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita, KS, address – leading police to fatally shoot the resident – is headed to trial.

Tyler Barriss appeared at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, during which the judge set his trial for June 29.

He's facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges for allegedly making a fake emergency call in December.

Police said he reported a shooting and kidnapping at the Wichita, KS, home of Andrew Finch.

Officers shot and killed Finch when they went to his home. They later realized the call was fake.

The officer who pulled the trigger testified that he thought Finch was about to pull a gun on police.

Investigators said Barriss made the call from California after a dispute over a video game.

