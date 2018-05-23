Lawyers want 2nd look at death sentence for killer of friend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A condemned killer wants the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision upholding his death sentence even though a co-defendant who fatally stabbed the victim received a life sentence.
Death row inmate Austin Myers was sentenced to die for the 2014 killing in southwestern Ohio of childhood friend Justin Back during a burglary.
Attorneys for the 22-year-old Myers argue his death sentence is disproportionate because of the life sentence given to co-defendant Tim Mosley.
Myers' lawyers asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reconsider its ruling that a death sentence was appropriate because Myers had a large role in the killing, from planning it to restraining the victim while he was stabbed.
The attorneys say "lopsided" facts about each defendant's role require life sentences for both.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
