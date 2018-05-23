City settles with man kicked in head by officer for $30,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's capital city has agreed to pay a $30,000 settlement to a man who was kicked in the head by a police officer.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Columbus City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to 27-year-old Demarko Anderson.

A cellphone video captured Columbus Officer Zachary Rosen kicking Anderson while he was lying on the ground handcuffed in April 2017.

Rosen was fired shortly after the video surfaced. An arbitrator gave him his job back in March.

Anderson has never filed a lawsuit. The city attorney's office says it wanted to resolve any claims before a lawsuit could be filed.

The mayor's office and Columbus police both declined to comment.

Anderson's attorney says he hopes the settlement will lead to improved police-community relations in Columbus.

This story has been corrected to show that the settlement was for $30,000, not $300,000.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.