Ohio man sues officer who shot him after subduing intruder

CLEVELAND (AP) - A black man who was shot and critically wounded by a white police officer while subduing an intruder inside his northeast Ohio home has sued the officer and the city employing him.
Brendan Hester filed a federal lawsuit Monday seeking unspecified damages.
The lawsuit says then-23-year-old Hester was holding the intruder at gunpoint in June 2017 when Ashtabula officers barged inside the home. The lawsuit says officer Daniel Gillespie gave no warning before shooting Hester in the back with an AR-15 assault rifle.
The lawsuit says Hester can't use his legs and has limited use of his arms and hands.
The Ashtabula Star Beacon reports police maintain Hester was ordered to drop his gun and that Gillespie shot him in self-defense. Gillespie was cleared by an Ashtabula County grand jury.
