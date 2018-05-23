Vote, take risks, be fearless: Celebs offer advice to grads

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
College graduates have been getting a variety of life lessons from famous figures.
This year's commencement ceremonies have featured speeches by celebrities in business, politics, sports and entertainment.
"Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman told Howard University grads to take the harder but more rewarding path.
United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke at Clemson University about the pitfalls of social media.
At the University of Southern California, Oprah Winfrey urged students to oust politicians who don't support their beliefs.
Other colleges have brought speakers including Hillary Clinton, Queen Latifah and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Commencement ceremonies will continue to unroll at universities across the country in coming weeks as the school year comes to a close.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There was a strong police presence at Middletown High School's graduation Tuesday night after a threat of violence found in the girl's restroom prompted a cancellation of Wednesday classes.Full Story >
There was a strong police presence at Middletown High School's graduation Tuesday night after a threat of violence found in the girl's restroom prompted a cancellation of Wednesday classes.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >
A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.Full Story >
A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.Full Story >
Police believe an Indiana mother of seven neglected her children, forcing them to live in filthy, dangerous environment.Full Story >
Police believe an Indiana mother of seven neglected her children, forcing them to live in filthy, dangerous environment.Full Story >
Voters ousted the prosecutor involved in the scandal that helped overturn a conviction in one of Northern Kentucky's highest-profile murders.Full Story >
Voters ousted the prosecutor involved in the scandal that helped overturn a conviction in one of Northern Kentucky's highest-profile murders.Full Story >