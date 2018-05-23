In the addiction battle, is forced rehab the solution?

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - State policymakers are increasingly turning to a controversial solution to address the nation's opioid crisis: forcing those struggling with drug addiction into treatment.

Some of the 35 states with laws allowing for involuntary commitment for drug abuse are considering ways to enhance their provisions, while other states without the laws are looking to adopt them.

In Massachusetts, lawmakers are considering giving medical professionals emergency authority to commit people for up to three days without a judge's order. But some critics worry about the strain on emergency rooms.

Lizabeth Loud, a Boston-area resident whose mom civilly committed her for heroin and prescription drug addiction, says the legal remedy is a harsh but lifesaving option for families out of alternatives.

