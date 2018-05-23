Police encourage NY man to break into ex-girlfriend's home; ex arrested

Author of more than 25 books, Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."Full Story >
Author of more than 25 books, Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."Full Story >
A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.Full Story >
A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.Full Story >
A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.Full Story >
A gay Kentucky man has lost his bid to challenge GOP clerk Kim Davis, who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses despite a historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.Full Story >
The woman is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.Full Story >
The woman is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.Full Story >
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.Full Story >
The agreement came after President Donald Trump made an extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign.Full Story >