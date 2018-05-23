Uber driver sentenced for sexual assault of passenger

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Uber driver convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after giving her a ride to her northeast Ohio home has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports 34-year-old Brandon Franklin, of Tallmadge, was sentenced Tuesday in Akron on a third-degree sexual battery conviction.
The woman says she woke up on March 25, 2017, and discovered Franklin having sex with her at her home. She testified she pushed him out of the room but doesn't remember much else because she was intoxicated.
Franklin says the 22-year-old woman initiated the encounter and willingly had sex with him. He plans to appeal the conviction.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
