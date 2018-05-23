Kentucky hosts free fishing weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.
A statement from the agency says residents and non-residents can fish Kentucky waters on those days without a license or permit, but there will still be limits on the number and size of fish that can be kept.
Several community parks around the state are planning special events such as fishing derbies to attract children and families. Most events say anglers should bring their own bait and fishing equipment though some have a limited amount of loaner poles.
The weekend also includes free use of U.S. Forest Service boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds at Cave Run Lake or Laurel River Lake.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
A condemned killer from the Tri-State wants the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision upholding his death sentence even though a co-defendant who fatally stabbed the victim received a life sentence.Full Story >
A condemned killer from the Tri-State wants the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its decision upholding his death sentence even though a co-defendant who fatally stabbed the victim received a life sentence.Full Story >
There was a strong police presence at Middletown High School's graduation Tuesday night after a threat of violence found in the girl's restroom prompted a cancellation of Wednesday classes.Full Story >
There was a strong police presence at Middletown High School's graduation Tuesday night after a threat of violence found in the girl's restroom prompted a cancellation of Wednesday classes.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >
A 37-year-old has been arrested after police say she left her baby in the car with a window cracked while getting her hair done.Full Story >
A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.Full Story >
A highway exit ramp along Interstate 74 westbound is falling down and it's not Humpty Dumpty's fault.Full Story >