Caught on camera: Cat clings to van traveling 60 mph

OMAHA, NE (KETV/CNN) – Humane society officials in Nebraska hope to find out what happened to a cat, seen on video clinging to the top of a van as it drove down the interstate.

Ronda Rankin and her family captured a bizarre scene Friday night while on the interstate in Omaha, NE.

As the family drove past a burgundy van, Rankin’s daughter spotted a gray and white cat, believed to be an adult, on the van’s roof.

“My daughter says, ‘There's a cat on that van,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, no, that's a raccoon.’ My husband's pulling up closer, and I'm like, ‘Oh, my God, no, that's a cat,’” Rankin said.

The cat was somehow holding on to the van, as it went 60 mph down the highway.

“It looked really scared, like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” Rankin said.

The family motioned to the people in the van, trying to alert them to what was happening.

"I said, 'There's a cat on your roof,' and I keep saying, 'A cat on your roof.' Then, she looks at me, and she's like, 'Oh, my God.' She looks startled, and so, immediately, they slow down,” Rankin said.

Rankin says she saw the van pull over before it was out of sight. The family hopes the cat was saved.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to know what happened to the cat.

"We have never seen a video like that before,” said Mark Langan with the humane society. "How that cat held on at high speeds like that is amazing. I want to know what happened to the cat. People in Omaha want to know what happened to the cat. Let’s find out what happened to this poor cat."

It’s unknown whether the cat belonged to the people in the van, but Langan says it is likely someone’s pet.

Regardless, the people in the van are not in trouble.

