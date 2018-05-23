Ohio Senate panel discusses bill allowing pets at restaurant pat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio Senate panel discusses bill allowing pets at restaurant patios

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Lawmakers in Columbus are closer to passing a bill allowing pets at a restaurant's outdoor space.

The bill was recently introduced to Ohio Senate Health, Human Services, and Medicaid Committee. It would let restaurant owners decide if pets would be allowed on outdoor patios.

According to Ohio Rep. Laura Lanese's testimony, the proposed legislation is important because:

First, it allows Ohio restaurants and bars to make business decisions without the unnecessary interference from the state regulatory arm. Second, it encourages patrons and tourists to spend more money in Ohio. And finally, it responds to an overwhelming request from our constituents to be more pet-friendly.

Currently, pets are not allowed at places that serve food. The law is in place as an effort to prevent the pets from contaminating food.

The bill was introduced to the Senate panel on May 15 and discussed again during a May 22 session.

The Ohio House of Representatives already passed a similar proposal in April. The bill would then head to the Ohio floor and governor's office for final passage.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • US, South Korea work to keep North Korea summit on track

    US, South Korea work to keep North Korea summit on track

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-05-23 04:44:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:34:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington.

    The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.

    Full Story >

    The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.

    Full Story >

  • Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples

    Legend of Loch Ness Monster will be tested with DNA samples

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:13:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:33:58 GMT
    A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there. (Source: cezzie901/Flickr)A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there. (Source: cezzie901/Flickr)

    A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there.

    Full Story >

    A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to Loch Ness next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there.

    Full Story >

  • Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-22 14:12:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:33 AM EDT2018-05-23 09:33:39 GMT
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.Full Story >
    The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly