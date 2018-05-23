Police: Guns stolen in Mason store break-in

A Mason police detective gathers evidence at Firepower Arms & Supply gun store on Reading Road. (FOX19 NOW)

Mason police are investigating a break-in overnight at Firepower Arms & Supply gun store on Reading Road early Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Guns were stolen during a break-in at Mason gun store early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to Firepower Arms & Supply on Reading Road (U.S. 42) near Tylersville Road.

They said they received a report of a break-in from the store's alarm company.

When they arrived, they said they found the front window smashed out and guns missing.

Police are searching for three male suspects, including one who they said wore neon green hand gloves.

Detectives are gathering evidence at the scene and reviewing store surveillance video as they work to identify the suspects.

