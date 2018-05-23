Kentucky governor appeals higher tax value on mansion, land

ANCHORAGE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is appealing the valuation of his mansion and the 10 acres (4 hectares) where it sits, in the latest chapter of the yearlong debate over whether he and his wife got a sweetheart deal to purchase the home.
The Courier Journal reports Bevin's attorney filed an appeal of the $2.9 million valuation on Tuesday. That value set by an outside appraiser for the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office last month is $1.3 million higher than a company owned by Bevin paid for it in March 2017, purchasing it from friend and political donor Neil Ramsey.
Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer says the property hasn't been materially improved since the Board of Assessment Appeals accepted Bevin's own appraiser's valuation of $1.4 million last year following public hearings.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
