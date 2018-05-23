FBI at former Ohio House speaker's residence, storage unit - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FBI at former Ohio House speaker's residence, storage unit

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cliff Rosenberger (Photo: Ohio House of Representatives) Cliff Rosenberger (Photo: Ohio House of Representatives)
Photo: Cliff Rorsenberger Twitter account) Photo: Cliff Rorsenberger Twitter account)
CLARKSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Agents with the Cincinnati office of the FBI are at former Ohio House speaker Cliff Rosenberger's residence in Clarksville and a storage unit in Wilmington Wednesday morning.

"I can confirm we are conducting law enforcement activity in that area," said FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren. "There are no arrests."

Rosenberger resigned last month after saying he was aware the FBI was questioning his lavish lifestyle, including international travel. It took effect May 1.

The 37-year-old Republican released a statement at that time that his actions as speaker were "ethical and lawful" and he hired an attorney as a precaution.

Rosenberger could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning. His attorney, David Axelrod of downtown Columbus, did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

