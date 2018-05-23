Arrest made in shooting death of Adams Co. teen

Adams County deputies arrested Jesse Williams, 20, for shooting and killing a 17 year old early Tuesday morning (Adams County Sheriffs Office)

Adams County deputies made an arrest in the death of a teenager.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says a 17 year old was shot and killed sometime early Tuesday morning after an argument at a home on Measley Ridge Road.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jesse Williams and charged him in the shooting death of the teen.

It's unclear what the argument was over, but deputies say the two were friends.

Williams is expected in court Wednesday.

