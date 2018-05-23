ACLU sues over battleground Ohio's congressional districts

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition.
A suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati challenges district maps in effect through 2020 for "an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" that violates voters' rights to democratically select their representatives.
The suit names Kasich, Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and leaders of the GOP-controlled state Legislature.
ACLU of Ohio Legal Director Freda Levinson said the suit hits the "sweet spot" in the life of the 10-year map, because data is available to show how the maps routinely deliver 75 percent of Ohio's congressional seats to Republicans with only about half Ohio's votes.
Kasich's amicus brief against gerrymandering in a federal redistricting case is cited.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The remains of a World War II sailor are returning home nearly 75 years after he was killed in battle for a Memorial Day burial.Full Story >
The remains of a World War II sailor are returning home nearly 75 years after he was killed in battle for a Memorial Day burial.Full Story >
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a pregnant woman.Full Story >
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a pregnant woman.Full Story >
Adams County deputies made an arrest in the death of a teenager.Full Story >
Adams County deputies made an arrest in the death of a teenager.Full Story >
Agents with the Cincinnati office of the FBI are at former Ohio House speaker Cliff Rosenberger's residence in Clarksville and a storage unit in Wilmington, according to an agency spokesman.Full Story >
Agents with the Cincinnati office of the FBI are at former Ohio House speaker Cliff Rosenberger's residence in Clarksville and a storage unit in Wilmington, according to an agency spokesman.Full Story >
A controversial "Stand Your Ground" law that would make it easier for licensed gun owners to use lethal force in self-defense and could make it more difficult for local governments to pass their own gun laws has moved out of a House committee, state records show.Full Story >
A controversial "Stand Your Ground" law that would make it easier for licensed gun owners to use lethal force in self-defense and could make it more difficult for local governments to pass their own gun laws has moved out of a House committee, state records show.Full Story >