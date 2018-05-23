Brown County investigating pregnant woman's death - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Brown County investigating pregnant woman's death

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
HAMERSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a pregnant woman.

Deputies say they along with Hamersville police responded to 289 West Main Street where they found 32-year-old Krista Keefer not breathing.

Keefer was 6 months pregnant.

Deputies say Keefer was taken to Anderson Mercy Hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

The Brown County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Keefer.

