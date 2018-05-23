What are you swimming in? CDC warns about water park, pool and hot tub water

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 27,000 people got sick from water in pools, hot tubs, spas and water parks/playgrounds. (Source: CDC)

(RNN) – Summer’s just about here and the water looks so refreshing, but do you really want to spend a day at the water park or hop in the hotel pool?

Those recreational waters are responsible for getting a lot of folks sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 27,000 people got sick from water in pools, hot tubs, spas and water parks/playgrounds. Eight people died.

Hotel pools and hot tubs are the biggest culprits, the CDC said. They contributed to about a third of the disease outbreaks.

Other sources include:

Public parks - 23 percent

Club and recreational facilities – 14 percent

Water parks - 11 percent

Private residences – 6 percent

Americans love to splash around, especially during the summer months.

There are about 1,300 water parks in the United States, according to the World Waterpark Association. More than 85 million people attended them in 2015, the group says.

The CDC offers three quick tips for staying healthy when sharing the water with others:

Don’t swim with diarrhea.

Check the inspection score the facility.

Don’t swallow the water.

