Marijuana delivery made to wrong car, Ohio man arrested

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who delivered a bag of marijuana to the wrong car in a northern Ohio store parking lot faces drug trafficking charges.
The Sandusky Register reports 18-year-old Anthony Damante, of Milan, was arrested Tuesday in Norwalk.
Police say a woman went into a store Friday afternoon to buy lottery tickets, returned to her car and found a strange smelling sandwich bag marked "Sour Kush" on the front seat, prompting a call to police.
A police report says officers used surveillance camera footage to determine that another woman in the lot gave Damante money and went inside the store while Damante put the 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of pot into the unwitting woman's unlocked car.
Court records don't indicate whether Damante has an attorney.
Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage
