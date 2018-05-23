Crews respond to fire at downtown Boca restaurant - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crews respond to fire at downtown Boca restaurant

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
CINCINNATI -

The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.

Crews arrived at Boca around noon Wednesday, according to emergency dispatchers. The popular restaurant is located in the 100 block of sixth street near Walnut Street.

See live video below:

No word on injuries.

In 2016, a fire broke out at Boca and caused $100,000 damages. 

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly