Crews respond to fire at downtown Boca restaurant

The Cincinnati Fire department responded to a blaze inside a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati.
Crews arrived at Boca around noon Wednesday, according to emergency dispatchers. The popular restaurant is located in the 100 block of sixth street near Walnut Street.
See live video below:
No word on injuries.
@CincyFireEMS is actively addressing a fire at a downtown restaurant near E. 6th & Walnut St. Traffic is blocked on Walnut St. south of 7th down to 5th St. & on E. 6th west of Main St. to Vine St. pic.twitter.com/kIG51Nrsfx— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 23, 2018
In 2016, a fire broke out at Boca and caused $100,000 damages.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is released.
