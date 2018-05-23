Send a free greeting card to thank troops overseas

You have until May 31 to participate. (TQL)

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) has an effort underway to thank the troops for Military Appreciation Month by sending thousands of greeting cards to deployed troops overseas.

It’s extremely simple to participate. Just visit www.tql.com/heroes until May 31 and choose from one of 4 custom-designed, patriotic greeting cards to send.

Visitors can also choose from a selection of pre-written messages or write their own personal note.

“These men and women put their own lives at risk every day to protect our families and our freedom. While we are proud to continue our financial support of military causes, we wanted to expand the impact with a simple option to personally say thank you to the brave men and women actively serving in our nation’s military forces,” President Kerry Byrne said in a news release.

TQL handles the printing and mailing of all of the cards.

